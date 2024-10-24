Sangamo Therapeutics Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 6,620 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 173% compared to the typical volume of 2,429 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SGMO. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, July 28th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.67.

Sangamo Therapeutics Stock Up 27.3 %

Sangamo Therapeutics stock opened at $1.54 on Thursday. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.29 and a 12-month high of $1.77. The stock has a market cap of $320.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.66.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 273.25% and a negative net margin of 2,033.69%. The company had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sangamo Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 58.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,126,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 1,528,600 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 20,132,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,493,000 after purchasing an additional 7,734,400 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,943,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after purchasing an additional 192,385 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 576,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 207,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 62,345 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 23,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.93% of the company’s stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage genomic medicine company, focuses on translating science into medicines that transform the lives of patients and families afflicted with serious diseases in the United States. The company's clinical-stage product candidates are ST-920, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of Fabry disease; TX200, a chimeric antigen receptor engineered regulatory T cell (CAR-Treg) therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the prevention of immune-mediated rejection in HLA-A2 mismatched kidney transplantation; SB-525, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of moderately severe to severe hemophilia A; BIVV003, a zinc finger nuclease gene-edited cell therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 PRECIZN-1 clinical study for the treatment of sickle cell disease.

