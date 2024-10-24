SAP (NYSE:SAP) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $252.00 to $275.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. SAP traded as high as $237.72 and last traded at $237.61, with a volume of 416003 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $229.48.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SAP. Argus upgraded shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of SAP from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of SAP from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of SAP from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAP. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SAP during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SAP during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SAP by 10.0% during the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Vicus Capital acquired a new position in SAP during the first quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Optas LLC grew its holdings in SAP by 7.5% during the first quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $222.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.27. The stock has a market cap of $288.21 billion, a PE ratio of 50.89, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

