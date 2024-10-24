SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $251.58.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SBAC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th.

Get Our Latest Report on SBAC

SBA Communications Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $243.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.18 billion, a PE ratio of 47.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.67. SBA Communications has a 12 month low of $183.64 and a 12 month high of $258.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $235.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.13.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $660.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.21 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 19.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.85%. SBA Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that SBA Communications will post 12.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 76.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.58, for a total transaction of $71,363.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,775,084.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other SBA Communications news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.58, for a total transaction of $71,363.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,084.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jeffrey Stoops sold 49,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total transaction of $11,048,327.65. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 109,583 shares in the company, valued at $24,328,521.83. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,590 shares of company stock worth $11,483,981. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of SBA Communications

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 191.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,597,000 after purchasing an additional 16,962 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 596.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 225,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,113,000 after purchasing an additional 192,791 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the first quarter valued at about $4,872,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the first quarter valued at about $1,764,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the first quarter valued at about $1,412,000. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SBA Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.