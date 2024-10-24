Searle & CO. Has $1.45 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Searle & CO. lessened its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 42.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,228 shares during the quarter. Searle & CO.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Chevron alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 118.0% in the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Chevron during the first quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of CVX stock opened at $150.46 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.45. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $135.37 and a 1 year high of $167.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $277.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.09.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The company had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 59.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $189.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America started coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Chevron from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.07.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CVX

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.