Searle & CO. Trims Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Searle & CO. trimmed its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,199 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises 1.6% of Searle & CO.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Searle & CO.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,632,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,567,556,000 after buying an additional 122,190 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,691,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,510,000 after purchasing an additional 733,440 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,161,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,705,000 after buying an additional 545,601 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,008,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,914,000 after buying an additional 79,665 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.9% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,706,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,066,000 after acquiring an additional 216,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $169.58 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $171.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.45. The company has a market capitalization of $400.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $142.50 and a 1 year high of $177.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 17.71%. The company had revenue of $21.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a $1.0065 dividend. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 65.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $182.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $164.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $189.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $1,458,045.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,902,451.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $1,458,045.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,902,451.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total transaction of $76,149.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,212,043.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 385,186 shares of company stock worth $65,479,358. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

Featured Articles

