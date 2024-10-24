Segment Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 46,900 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises about 1.3% of Segment Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $19,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.5 %

HD stock opened at $399.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $421.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $388.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $359.43.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.65 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Home Depot from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $410.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HD

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.