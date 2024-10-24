Segment Wealth Management LLC Has $315,000 Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Segment Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Trust Company N.A boosted its position in Dollar General by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A now owns 9,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 94.7% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 55,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,683,000 after purchasing an additional 26,941 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Dollar General by 114.4% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 99,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,405,000 after purchasing an additional 53,033 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in Dollar General by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 237.5% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 7,219 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dollar General Stock Down 0.1 %

DG opened at $81.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.23 and a 200-day moving average of $118.19. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.96 and a fifty-two week high of $168.07. The company has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.44.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.09). Dollar General had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Dollar General from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $168.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup cut shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $91.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $130.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Dollar General from $118.00 to $95.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.84.

View Our Latest Research Report on DG

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Steven R. Deckard sold 2,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total value of $174,186.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,187.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Steven R. Deckard sold 2,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total transaction of $174,186.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,187.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Roderick J. West sold 2,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total transaction of $208,957.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,819.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.