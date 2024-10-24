Select Medical (SEM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Select Medical has set its FY 2024 guidance at 1.960-2.200 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $1.96-2.20 EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Select Medical to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Select Medical Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SEM opened at $32.74 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Select Medical has a 1 year low of $21.28 and a 1 year high of $40.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.41.

Select Medical Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. Select Medical’s payout ratio is currently 23.81%.

Several brokerages have commented on SEM. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Select Medical in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Select Medical in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

