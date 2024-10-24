Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.50 Million Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 21,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,262,000 after acquiring an additional 4,947 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $284,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MPC. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.00.

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $153.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $166.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.39. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $140.98 and a one year high of $221.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $38.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.66 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 24.05%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.48%.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

