Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.56 Million Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,903 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $2,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 260.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 77.7% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In related news, insider Ross Niebergall sold 2,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.68, for a total value of $731,103.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,261,095.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $245.82 on Thursday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.55 and a twelve month high of $250.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $236.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.77. The company has a market capitalization of $46.63 billion, a PE ratio of 39.91, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.06. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.06 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 75.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on LHX shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $268.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.71.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LHX

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.