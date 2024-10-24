Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 752 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $3,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Aspiriant LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 65 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 24 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Booking by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Booking stock opened at $4,313.01 on Thursday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,733.04 and a 1 year high of $4,395.00. The stock has a market cap of $146.33 billion, a PE ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4,029.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,838.71.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $39.22 by $2.68. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 200.87% and a net margin of 22.46%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $37.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 177.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $8.75 dividend. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total value of $388,761.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,722,379.07. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Booking from $4,350.00 to $5,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Booking from $4,025.00 to $3,860.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Booking from $4,600.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Booking from $3,976.00 to $4,173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,164.11.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

