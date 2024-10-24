Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 148 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get ASML alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in ASML during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in ASML during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in ASML in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in ASML during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ASML. Barclays upgraded ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of ASML from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of ASML from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on ASML from $1,052.00 to $815.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $970.60.

ASML Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $708.62 on Thursday. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $581.57 and a twelve month high of $1,110.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $279.61 billion, a PE ratio of 36.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $825.27 and its 200 day moving average is $910.74.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.407 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a $5.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.70%.

ASML Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.