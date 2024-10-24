SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Cut to Underperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Separately, BNP Paribas raised SGS to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SGSOY
SGS Stock Performance
SGS Company Profile
SGS SA provides inspection, testing, and verification services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Connectivity & Products, Health & Nutrition, Industries & Environment, Natural Resources, and Business Assurance. The company provides laboratory testing, product inspection and consulting, process assessment, technical and transactional assistance; and automotive, connectivity, softlines and accessories, and hardgoods, toys, and juvenile products, as well as government and trade facilitation services.
