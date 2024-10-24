SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Cut to Underperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, BNP Paribas raised SGS to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th.

SGS Stock Performance

SGS Company Profile

SGSOY stock opened at $10.86 on Monday. SGS has a 12 month low of $7.97 and a 12 month high of $11.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.94.

SGS SA provides inspection, testing, and verification services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Connectivity & Products, Health & Nutrition, Industries & Environment, Natural Resources, and Business Assurance. The company provides laboratory testing, product inspection and consulting, process assessment, technical and transactional assistance; and automotive, connectivity, softlines and accessories, and hardgoods, toys, and juvenile products, as well as government and trade facilitation services.

