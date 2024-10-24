Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Price Target Raised to C$19.00

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Free Report) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Get Sienna Senior Living alerts:

SIA has been the topic of several other reports. National Bankshares set a C$17.50 price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Sienna Senior Living to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Desjardins increased their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sienna Senior Living currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$17.58.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SIA

Sienna Senior Living Stock Up 0.1 %

SIA opened at C$17.26 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$16.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.00. Sienna Senior Living has a 1-year low of C$9.87 and a 1-year high of C$17.40. The stock has a market cap of C$1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 44.26 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 275.10.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C($0.23). The company had revenue of C$210.52 million for the quarter. Sienna Senior Living had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 3.40%. As a group, research analysts expect that Sienna Senior Living will post 0.4595351 earnings per share for the current year.

Sienna Senior Living Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. Sienna Senior Living’s dividend payout ratio is currently 241.03%.

About Sienna Senior Living

(Get Free Report)

Sienna Senior Living Inc provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. The company operates through Retirement and LTC segments. It offers independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services; and management services to senior living residences. The company was formerly known as Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation and changed its name to Sienna Senior Living Inc in May 2015.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sienna Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sienna Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.