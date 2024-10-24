Signaturefd LLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,150 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 209.8% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 189 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 208.3% in the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 222 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 2,450.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 255 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $145.47 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $148.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.23. The firm has a market cap of $44.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $115.00 and a 1-year high of $159.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 21.94%. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TEL shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. HSBC cut TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at TE Connectivity

In other news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 59,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total transaction of $9,235,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,889,893.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 59,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total transaction of $9,235,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,889,893.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 2,913 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total transaction of $450,320.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at $3,942,663.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Further Reading

