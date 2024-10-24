Signaturefd LLC Increases Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 151.3% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,028,000 after buying an additional 14,981 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.6% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 67,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.5% in the third quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 38,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,625,000. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 33.8% in the third quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 51,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,217,000 after purchasing an additional 12,925 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on APD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $291.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $308.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.82.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $326.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.24 and a twelve month high of $332.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $292.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $270.59.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 16.53%. On average, equities analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.