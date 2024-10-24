Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Stock Position Trimmed by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,591 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $3,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPG. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 9.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the third quarter valued at about $5,321,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 16.1% during the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 16,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective (down from $190.00) on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Simon Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.78.

Simon Property Group Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:SPG opened at $173.82 on Thursday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.05 and a 1-year high of $177.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $167.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.15.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($1.42). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 78.14% and a net margin of 45.90%. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $2.05 per share. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 104.19%.

Insider Transactions at Simon Property Group

In other news, Director Allan B. Hubbard acquired 370 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $167.30 per share, with a total value of $61,901.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,738,557.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

Featured Articles

