Sky Investment Group LLC Trims Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Sky Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 227.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JPM has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $234.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $223.42 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.09. The stock has a market cap of $641.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $135.19 and a 12 month high of $225.92.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.43 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.89%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.