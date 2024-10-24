SmartETFs Advertising & Marketing Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:MRAD) Shares Down 0% – Should You Sell?

SmartETFs Advertising & Marketing Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:MRAD – Get Free Report) fell 0% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.16 and last traded at $15.16. 17 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.17.
SmartETFs Advertising & Marketing Technology ETF Trading Down 0.0 %
The company has a market cap of $1.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.87.
About SmartETFs Advertising & Marketing Technology ETF
The Guinness Atkinson SmartETFs Marketing Technology ETF (MRAD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund is actively managed to provide exposure to companies globally that provide support or enable advancements in advertising and marketing technology. Securities are typically equally weighted.
