Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) Receives C$42.29 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$42.14.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$47.00 to C$46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities set a C$46.00 price target on shares of Spin Master and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th.

In other Spin Master news, Director Chi Wah Yuen sold 4,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.45, for a total transaction of C$147,963.85. In other Spin Master news, Director Chi Wah Yuen sold 4,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.45, for a total value of C$147,963.85. Also, Senior Officer Douglas Wadleigh sold 2,094 shares of Spin Master stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.70, for a total value of C$62,187.19. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,498 shares of company stock worth $1,063,920. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

TSE:TOY opened at C$31.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$31.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$30.71. Spin Master has a 52-week low of C$27.52 and a 52-week high of C$37.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.83, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of C$1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.86.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$563.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$583.31 million. Spin Master had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 2.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Spin Master will post 3.1361829 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment products, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The Toys segment's product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; wheels and action; outdoor; and preschool, dolls, and interactive products.

