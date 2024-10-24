Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.47% from the stock’s current price.

SRAD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Sportradar Group in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sportradar Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday. JMP Securities raised shares of Sportradar Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sportradar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.38.

Shares of Sportradar Group stock opened at $12.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.67, a P/E/G ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.06. Sportradar Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.08 and a fifty-two week high of $13.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRAD. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Sportradar Group by 187.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Sportradar Group by 120.0% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sportradar Group during the first quarter worth $60,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Sportradar Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Sportradar Group in the 1st quarter valued at $158,000.

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

