Spring Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Spring Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Chevron comprises approximately 3.4% of Spring Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Spring Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 3.0% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,111,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,676,957,000 after purchasing an additional 501,969 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Chevron by 3.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,009,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,525,380,000 after purchasing an additional 495,879 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Chevron by 4.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,570,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,122,772,000 after purchasing an additional 629,644 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Chevron by 5.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,418,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,116,600,000 after purchasing an additional 743,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Chevron by 1.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,021,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,036,846,000 after purchasing an additional 126,889 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on Chevron from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Chevron from $180.00 to $163.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America started coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Chevron from $205.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.07.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $150.46 on Thursday. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $135.37 and a 12-month high of $167.11. The company has a market capitalization of $277.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $146.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.98%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

