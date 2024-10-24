Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC Buys 85 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.2% during the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.9 %
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $580.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $501.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $569.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $546.61. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $411.02 and a twelve month high of $588.93.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Chinese Stocks Cool Off: Time to Buy the Dip in These 2 Stocks?
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Goldman Sachs Highlights 3 Top Short Squeeze Stocks to Watch
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Walmart is Up 56% YTD, Is it Still a Top Consumer Staples Stock?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.