Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Makes New $386,000 Investment in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,000 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 47.4% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 454 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 42.1% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 533 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter worth $37,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, CEO Ravi Kumar Singisetti sold 6,728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.66, for a total value of $495,584.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,419,812.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.58.

CTSH stock opened at $76.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $37.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $62.14 and a 12-month high of $80.27.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology service provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 28.85%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

