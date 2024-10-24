Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Takes $204,000 Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 387 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOC. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 181 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,608 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,959,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

NYSE:NOC opened at $516.40 on Thursday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $418.60 and a 52 week high of $555.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.42 billion, a PE ratio of 36.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $522.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $480.30.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.43. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $2.06 per share. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.62%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $695,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,634 shares in the company, valued at $2,317,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,390 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $695,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,317,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,389 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.56, for a total value of $663,330.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,225,917.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,879 shares of company stock worth $1,410,703 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NOC. Citigroup raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $560.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $593.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $565.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $535.00.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

