Stifel Canada Comments on Sandstorm Gold Q3 Earnings

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Free Report) – Stifel Canada issued their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report issued on Monday, October 21st. Stifel Canada analyst I. Rico forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Sandstorm Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Sandstorm Gold’s FY2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

SAND has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. CIBC raised their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Sandstorm Gold from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Sandstorm Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sandstorm Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Sandstorm Gold Stock Performance

Sandstorm Gold stock opened at $6.39 on Wednesday. Sandstorm Gold has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $6.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.71 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $41.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.50 million. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 2.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS.

Sandstorm Gold Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This is a positive change from Sandstorm Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.01%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sandstorm Gold

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 50.0% in the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Helikon Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,771,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Sandstorm Gold by 5.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 30,542,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703,874 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 28.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 76,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 16,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pullen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $559,000. 51.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

Featured Stories

