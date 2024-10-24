Stifel Canada Forecasts B2Gold’s Q3 Earnings (NYSE:BTG)

Get B2Gold alerts:

B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG – Free Report) – Stifel Canada issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for B2Gold in a report issued on Monday, October 21st. Stifel Canada analyst I. Rico expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for B2Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.25 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for B2Gold’s FY2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $3.75 price target on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on B2Gold from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. StockNews.com raised B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 17th. Scotiabank downgraded B2Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts cut shares of B2Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.12.

B2Gold Price Performance

Shares of BTG stock opened at $3.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.67, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.04. B2Gold has a 12 month low of $2.34 and a 12 month high of $3.50.

B2Gold (NYSE:BTG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $492.57 million during the quarter. B2Gold had a positive return on equity of 8.01% and a negative net margin of 7.44%.

Institutional Trading of B2Gold

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in B2Gold by 220.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 40,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 28,106 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in B2Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. E&G Advisors LP purchased a new stake in B2Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in B2Gold by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 13,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 96,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 20,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. B2Gold’s payout ratio is -533.33%.

B2Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.