Stifel Canada Weighs in on IAMGOLD’s Q3 Earnings (NYSE:IAG)

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Free Report) (TSE:IMG) – Investment analysts at Stifel Canada issued their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for IAMGOLD in a report released on Monday, October 21st. Stifel Canada analyst I. Rico expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for IAMGOLD’s current full-year earnings is $0.49 per share.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The mining company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $385.30 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on IAG. Canaccord Genuity Group raised IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $7.75 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of IAMGOLD in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on IAMGOLD from $5.40 to $6.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IAMGOLD currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.07.

Shares of IAMGOLD stock opened at $5.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 1.59. IAMGOLD has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $6.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.35.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in IAMGOLD during the third quarter worth approximately $700,000. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its stake in IAMGOLD by 241.6% in the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 854,114 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,467,000 after buying an additional 604,114 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in IAMGOLD by 1,973.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,012,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,311,000 after acquiring an additional 963,200 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in IAMGOLD during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

