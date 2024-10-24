Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) Price Target to C$140.00

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$114.00 to C$140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Cormark upped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$110.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Eight Capital raised their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$105.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. National Bankshares set a C$104.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$105.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$110.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of AEM stock opened at C$122.65 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$109.71 and a 200 day moving average of C$98.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1-year low of C$60.17 and a 1-year high of C$122.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$61.45 billion, a PE ratio of 76.66, a P/E/G ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.10.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.27 by C$0.19. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business had revenue of C$2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.36 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 5.4966052 earnings per share for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.547 dividend. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 135.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Senior Officer Jean Robitaille sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$113.42, for a total transaction of C$1,701,300.00. In other news, Senior Officer Jean Robitaille sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$113.42, for a total transaction of C$1,701,300.00. Also, Director John Merfyn Roberts sold 2,000 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$111.84, for a total value of C$223,680.00. Insiders sold 115,000 shares of company stock worth $12,518,150 in the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.