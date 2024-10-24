Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Price Target to C$18.00

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$14.50 to C$18.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on K. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$17.00 to C$16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$13.75 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Eight Capital upped their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.70.

View Our Latest Analysis on Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Stock Performance

TSE:K opened at C$14.82 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.89, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.27. Kinross Gold has a 52-week low of C$6.46 and a 52-week high of C$14.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.24.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.39 billion. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 7.81%. Analysts forecast that Kinross Gold will post 1.0071259 EPS for the current year.

Kinross Gold Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were issued a $0.041 dividend. This is a positive change from Kinross Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is presently 29.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kinross Gold news, Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.31, for a total transaction of C$55,395.00. In related news, Senior Officer David C. Shaver sold 4,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.17, for a total transaction of C$61,411.71. Also, Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.31, for a total transaction of C$55,395.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,163 shares of company stock worth $273,407. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Kinross Gold

(Get Free Report)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.