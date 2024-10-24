Stifel Nicolaus Raises B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Price Target to C$6.50

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) had its price target upped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cibc World Mkts lowered B2Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Cormark raised their price objective on B2Gold from C$4.25 to C$5.25 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. CIBC set a C$3.30 price target on shares of B2Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of B2Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, B2Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$5.93.

B2Gold stock opened at C$4.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The stock has a market cap of C$6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$4.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.88. B2Gold has a 1 year low of C$3.18 and a 1 year high of C$4.84.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.02). B2Gold had a negative net margin of 7.23% and a negative return on equity of 3.47%. The firm had revenue of C$673.95 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that B2Gold will post 0.5596659 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently -129.41%.

In related news, Senior Officer Randall Chatwin sold 10,000 shares of B2Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.53, for a total transaction of C$45,300.00. In related news, Senior Officer Ninette Krohnert sold 16,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.11, for a total value of C$66,479.25. Also, Senior Officer Randall Chatwin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.53, for a total transaction of C$45,300.00. Insiders sold 87,449 shares of company stock worth $384,111 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

