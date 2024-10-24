Stifel Nicolaus Raises Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Price Target to C$28.00

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ELD. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$23.00 to C$26.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$23.76.

Eldorado Gold Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of TSE:ELD opened at C$25.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.85, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$23.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$22.07. Eldorado Gold has a 1 year low of C$13.10 and a 1 year high of C$26.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.22.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.36 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$406.56 million during the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 4.99%. On average, equities analysts predict that Eldorado Gold will post 2.1505174 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Eldorado Gold

In other Eldorado Gold news, Senior Officer Karen Christine Aram sold 2,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.15, for a total transaction of C$48,473.47. In other news, Senior Officer Mehmet Yilmaz sold 6,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.27, for a total transaction of C$136,611.54. Also, Senior Officer Karen Christine Aram sold 2,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.15, for a total transaction of C$48,473.47. Insiders have sold a total of 14,988 shares of company stock valued at $334,328 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

