Stifel Nicolaus Raises Orla Mining (TSE:OLA) Price Target to C$8.00

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on OLA. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Orla Mining from C$5.25 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Orla Mining from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$6.56.

TSE:OLA opened at C$6.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -139.00 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$5.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.76. Orla Mining has a 52 week low of C$3.53 and a 52 week high of C$7.09.

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.01). Orla Mining had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of C$115.71 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Orla Mining will post 0.3352878 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jean Robitaille sold 46,600 shares of Orla Mining stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.74, for a total transaction of C$267,549.24. In related news, Director Jean Robitaille sold 46,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.74, for a total transaction of C$267,549.24. Also, Senior Officer Etienne Morin sold 20,000 shares of Orla Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.86, for a total transaction of C$117,178.00. Insiders sold 101,000 shares of company stock worth $577,457 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 15,000 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama; and the South Railroad project consisting of an area of 21,000 hectares located in Elko, Nevada.

