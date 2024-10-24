Stifel Nicolaus Raises XPO (NYSE:XPO) Price Target to $126.00

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) had its price target upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $125.00 to $126.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of XPO from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on XPO from $139.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of XPO in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on XPO from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on XPO from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.41.

XPO stock opened at $109.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.10. XPO has a 1 year low of $65.80 and a 1 year high of $130.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. XPO had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that XPO will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XPO. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in XPO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in XPO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in XPO by 25,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 259 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of XPO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of XPO in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

