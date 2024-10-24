STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) PT Lowered to $35.00 at Susquehanna

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Susquehanna from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on STMicroelectronics from $54.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of STMicroelectronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup raised STMicroelectronics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STMicroelectronics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.80.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on STM

STMicroelectronics Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:STM opened at $27.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.57. STMicroelectronics has a 1 year low of $26.63 and a 1 year high of $51.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.09.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 19.68%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STMicroelectronics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is 7.69%.

Institutional Trading of STMicroelectronics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,131 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,536 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,822 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,026 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

About STMicroelectronics

(Get Free Report)

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.