Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX)

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 2,466 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 941% compared to the average volume of 237 call options.

Get Amprius Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMPX has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Amprius Technologies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on Amprius Technologies from $10.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Northland Capmk upgraded Amprius Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Amprius Technologies from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.17.

View Our Latest Report on Amprius Technologies

Amprius Technologies Stock Down 3.8 %

NYSE:AMPX opened at $1.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.32. The stock has a market cap of $166.27 million, a PE ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 2.71. Amprius Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $6.02.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 million. Amprius Technologies had a negative net margin of 327.05% and a negative return on equity of 64.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amprius Technologies will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Amprius Technologies

In other news, Director Justin E. Mirro sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.81, for a total value of $202,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,195,000 shares in the company, valued at $967,950. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Justin E. Mirro sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.81, for a total value of $202,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,195,000 shares in the company, valued at $967,950. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kang Sun sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total value of $34,666.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,350,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,783.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 469,683 shares of company stock worth $425,318 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amprius Technologies

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMPX. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amprius Technologies by 84.4% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies in the second quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies in the second quarter worth about $99,000. 5.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Amprius Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amprius Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amprius Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.