Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV)

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 3,079 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 3,247% compared to the average daily volume of 92 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Energy Vault from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Energy Vault presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Vault

Energy Vault Trading Down 6.9 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Energy Vault by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,675,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after buying an additional 43,764 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Energy Vault by 17.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 242,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 35,935 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Energy Vault in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in Energy Vault by 684.0% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 173,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 150,948 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Energy Vault by 33.3% in the second quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NRGV opened at $1.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $264.84 million, a P/E ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.10. Energy Vault has a 12-month low of $0.78 and a 12-month high of $3.22.

Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.65 million. Energy Vault had a negative return on equity of 40.67% and a negative net margin of 29.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Energy Vault will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Energy Vault

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers B-Vault, an electrochemical battery energy storage systems for shorter-duration energy storage needs; G-Vault, a proprietary gravity energy storage solution, including EVx solution; and H-Vault, a hybrid energy storage systems including systems that integrate green hydrogen.

