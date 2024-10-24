Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV)

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGVGet Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 3,079 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 3,247% compared to the average daily volume of 92 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Energy Vault from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Energy Vault presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Vault

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Energy Vault by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,675,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after buying an additional 43,764 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Energy Vault by 17.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 242,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 35,935 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Energy Vault in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in Energy Vault by 684.0% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 173,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 150,948 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Energy Vault by 33.3% in the second quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Vault Trading Down 6.9 %

Shares of NRGV opened at $1.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $264.84 million, a P/E ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.10. Energy Vault has a 12-month low of $0.78 and a 12-month high of $3.22.

Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGVGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.65 million. Energy Vault had a negative return on equity of 40.67% and a negative net margin of 29.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Energy Vault will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Energy Vault

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers B-Vault, an electrochemical battery energy storage systems for shorter-duration energy storage needs; G-Vault, a proprietary gravity energy storage solution, including EVx solution; and H-Vault, a hybrid energy storage systems including systems that integrate green hydrogen.

