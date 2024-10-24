Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on RTX (NYSE:RTX)

RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 28,365 call options on the company. This is an increase of 39% compared to the typical volume of 20,359 call options.

Get RTX alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In other RTX news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 6,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $766,867.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,773.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other RTX news, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.96, for a total transaction of $938,763.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,197,111.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 6,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total transaction of $766,867.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,402,773.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 178,333 shares of company stock valued at $20,861,880. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RTX

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RTX. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in RTX by 4.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 94,191,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,186,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,761,246 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in RTX by 4.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 68,394,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,670,523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161,165 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in RTX by 1,247.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,053,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901,256 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in RTX by 11,235.6% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,701,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,007 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in RTX by 47.9% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,448,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,300,000 after purchasing an additional 792,830 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen upgraded RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on RTX from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RTX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.56.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RTX

RTX Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:RTX opened at $127.21 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.91. RTX has a 52 week low of $76.96 and a 52 week high of $128.70. The company has a market capitalization of $169.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.99.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $20.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.84 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that RTX will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is 98.82%.

About RTX

(Get Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.