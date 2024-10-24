Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Invesco (NYSE:IVZ)

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 23,788 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 910% compared to the typical volume of 2,356 call options.

Get Invesco alerts:

Invesco Stock Down 3.0 %

NYSE:IVZ opened at $17.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.17, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.44. Invesco has a 1-year low of $12.48 and a 1-year high of $18.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.80.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Invesco had a negative net margin of 1.73% and a positive return on equity of 8.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Invesco will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently -109.33%.

IVZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Invesco from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Invesco from $17.50 to $19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Invesco from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Invesco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IVZ

Institutional Trading of Invesco

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 304.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.