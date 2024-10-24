Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on General Motors (NYSE:GM)

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 75,489 call options on the company. This is an increase of 44% compared to the typical daily volume of 52,431 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Motors

In related news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.11 per share, with a total value of $1,102,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 261,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,551,173.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 2,302 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total value of $108,907.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,942.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.11 per share, with a total value of $1,102,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 261,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,551,173.92. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Motors

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the second quarter worth $25,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the second quarter worth $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 56.1% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 626 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the second quarter worth $33,000. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nomura lowered shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 5th. DZ Bank lowered shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.97.

General Motors Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of GM opened at $52.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.42. General Motors has a 12 month low of $26.30 and a 12 month high of $54.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.47. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 6.22%. The company had revenue of $48.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.87%.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

