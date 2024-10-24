StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.
Xunlei Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ XNET opened at $2.04 on Thursday. Xunlei has a twelve month low of $1.36 and a twelve month high of $2.41. The firm has a market cap of $131.33 million, a P/E ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.76 and a 200 day moving average of $1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Xunlei had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $79.33 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xunlei
Xunlei Company Profile
Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. Its platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, store, manage, and consume digital media content. The company offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and subscription services that offer users premium services through Green Channel and Fast Bird products.
