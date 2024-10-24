StockNews.com Downgrades American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) to Sell

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AMH. Wells Fargo & Company raised American Homes 4 Rent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, August 26th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Up 2.4 %

AMH stock opened at $39.06 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $31.36 and a fifty-two week high of $41.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.86, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.76.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $423.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.46 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Homes 4 Rent

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 171,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,591,000 after acquiring an additional 37,915 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 36,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 164,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,370,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Homes 4 Rent

(Get Free Report)

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.