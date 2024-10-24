StockNews.com Downgrades Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) to Buy

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SAIC. Barclays lifted their price objective on Science Applications International from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Science Applications International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Science Applications International from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Science Applications International from $122.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Science Applications International from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.43.

SAIC stock opened at $143.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $136.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.49. Science Applications International has a 1 year low of $105.97 and a 1 year high of $148.65.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.19. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 3.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Science Applications International will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Science Applications International in the 1st quarter valued at $649,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $652,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Science Applications International by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,541 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,284,000 after buying an additional 30,325 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Science Applications International by 234.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 92,339 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,040,000 after purchasing an additional 64,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC bought a new position in Science Applications International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $820,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

