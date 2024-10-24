StockNews.com Downgrades Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) to Hold

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on UNTY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of Unity Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Unity Bancorp in a research report on Monday, October 14th.

Unity Bancorp Price Performance

Insider Activity

UNTY stock opened at $39.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.56. Unity Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.50 and a 52-week high of $40.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.01.

In related news, SVP James Joseph Donovan sold 750 shares of Unity Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total value of $26,227.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,805.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 28.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unity Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNTY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 2,329.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Unity Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 75.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 7,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

About Unity Bancorp

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Unity Bank that provides range of commercial and retail banking services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. It offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, and retirement accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

