StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Trading Down 2.1 %
Shares of CMCT opened at $0.50 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.31. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $4.40. The company has a market cap of $11.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.55.
Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $34.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Creative Media & Community Trust Co. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.
Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Company Profile
Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation (the Company), is a Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates both premier multifamily properties situated in vibrant communities throughout the United States and Class A and creative office real assets in markets with similar business and employment characteristics to its multifamily investments.
