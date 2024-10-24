StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

LOAN opened at $5.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $61.20 million, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.23. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a 52-week low of $4.27 and a 52-week high of $5.90.

Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. Manhattan Bridge Capital had a net margin of 56.72% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $2.44 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 67.8% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 6,923 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Waddell & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 77,118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in the first quarter worth about $499,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 13.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 187,428 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 21,950 shares during the period. 21.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential or commercial properties.

