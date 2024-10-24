StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock.
Manhattan Bridge Capital Price Performance
LOAN opened at $5.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $61.20 million, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.23. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a 52-week low of $4.27 and a 52-week high of $5.90.
Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. Manhattan Bridge Capital had a net margin of 56.72% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $2.44 million for the quarter.
Manhattan Bridge Capital Company Profile
Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential or commercial properties.
