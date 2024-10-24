StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the digital transformation consultancy’s stock.

Perficient Stock Performance

NASDAQ PRFT opened at $75.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Perficient has a 52 week low of $42.51 and a 52 week high of $76.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.97. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.63.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.01). Perficient had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The business had revenue of $222.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.58 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Perficient will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Perficient

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in Perficient by 15.9% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,439 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Trium Capital LLP grew its stake in shares of Perficient by 920.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trium Capital LLP now owns 193,534 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $14,608,000 after acquiring an additional 174,574 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Perficient by 42.2% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,112 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Syquant Capital Sas lifted its position in shares of Perficient by 303.0% during the third quarter. Syquant Capital Sas now owns 16,270 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 12,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Perficient during the second quarter worth about $22,968,000. Institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers strategy and transformation solutions in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolios.

