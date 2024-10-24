StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the digital transformation consultancy’s stock.
Perficient Stock Performance
NASDAQ PRFT opened at $75.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Perficient has a 52 week low of $42.51 and a 52 week high of $76.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.97. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.63.
Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.01). Perficient had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The business had revenue of $222.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.58 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Perficient will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Perficient
Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers strategy and transformation solutions in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolios.
