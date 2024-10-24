Strive U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:DRLL) Stock Price Down 0.8% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Strive U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:DRLL – Get Free Report) traded down 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $28.38 and last traded at $28.57. 39,789 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 53,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.79.

Get Strive U.S. Energy ETF alerts:

Strive U.S. Energy ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $322.29 million, a P/E ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.67 and a 200 day moving average of $29.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Strive U.S. Energy ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Strive U.S. Energy ETF stock. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Strive U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:DRLL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,000. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.22% of Strive U.S. Energy ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About Strive U.S. Energy ETF

The Strive U.S. Energy ETF (DRLL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US-listed stocks from the broad energy sector. The fund aims to influence companies to prioritize returns through shareholder engagement and proxy voting, without regard to ESG agendas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Strive U.S. Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strive U.S. Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.