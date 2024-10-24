Strive U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:DRLL) Stock Price Down 0.8% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Strive U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:DRLL – Get Free Report) traded down 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $28.38 and last traded at $28.57. 39,789 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 53,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.79.
The firm has a market capitalization of $322.29 million, a P/E ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.67 and a 200 day moving average of $29.73.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Strive U.S. Energy ETF stock. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Strive U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:DRLL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,000. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.22% of Strive U.S. Energy ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
The Strive U.S. Energy ETF (DRLL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US-listed stocks from the broad energy sector. The fund aims to influence companies to prioritize returns through shareholder engagement and proxy voting, without regard to ESG agendas.
