Surience Private Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 24,179 Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Surience Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,179 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,171,000. Broadcom comprises 4.3% of Surience Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 193.8% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 141 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 7.6% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,981 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,952,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 27.2% during the first quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 491 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 4,000.0% in the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 41 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 5.7% in the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 15,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total value of $2,893,968.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 737,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,781,155.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total transaction of $8,168,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,331,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,594,136.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 15,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total transaction of $2,893,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 737,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,781,155.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 311,080 shares of company stock worth $53,540,590 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $173.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $807.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.17. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.83 and a 12-month high of $186.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $167.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 9.12%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 6th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Broadcom from $173.50 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 9th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $2,400.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.54.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

