SVB Wealth LLC Has $350.19 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

SVB Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,662,657 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 24,613 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 8.7% of SVB Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $350,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at $3,026,492,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 23,076.4% in the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 9,240,214 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,584,512,000 after buying an additional 9,200,345 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Apple by 158.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 11,532,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,977,582,000 after buying an additional 7,067,379 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 161.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,759,445 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,502,068,000 after acquiring an additional 5,405,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis raised its holdings in Apple by 127.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 4,632,987 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $794,465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.41% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 59,305 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.52, for a total value of $13,433,768.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,416,137.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 59,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.86, for a total transaction of $13,550,347.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,148,695.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 59,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.52, for a total value of $13,433,768.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,416,137.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 517,924 shares of company stock valued at $114,786,399. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Apple Trading Down 2.2 %
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 147.15% and a net margin of 26.44%. The firm had revenue of $85.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.
Apple Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.55%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, September 9th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $236.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.27.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AAPL
About Apple
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
