SVB Wealth LLC Has $350.19 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

SVB Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,662,657 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 24,613 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 8.7% of SVB Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $350,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Apple alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at $3,026,492,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 23,076.4% in the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 9,240,214 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,584,512,000 after buying an additional 9,200,345 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Apple by 158.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 11,532,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,977,582,000 after buying an additional 7,067,379 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 161.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,759,445 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,502,068,000 after acquiring an additional 5,405,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis raised its holdings in Apple by 127.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 4,632,987 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $794,465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 59,305 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.52, for a total value of $13,433,768.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,416,137.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 59,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.86, for a total transaction of $13,550,347.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,148,695.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 59,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.52, for a total value of $13,433,768.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,416,137.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 517,924 shares of company stock valued at $114,786,399. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $230.76 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.07 and a twelve month high of $237.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $226.64 and its 200-day moving average is $209.48.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 147.15% and a net margin of 26.44%. The firm had revenue of $85.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, September 9th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $236.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.27.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AAPL

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.